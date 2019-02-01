Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail of accused involved in Kalina bungalow grabbing

crime

The accused Chandran and Tanaji, in connivance with Roque's brother, Joseph, allegedly grabbed the 6,000 sq ft bungalow worth Rs 50 crore in Sundar Nagar after Roque's arrest in the murder case

Representational image

The Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of both the accused, Prem Chandran and Joseph D’Souza, in the Kalina bungalow grabbing case. The Vakola police filed an FIR in the second week of January following mid-day’s expose story about the land mafia case which led to the arrest of the main accused Abid Ali Mushtaque Tanaji and he was to the judicial custody.

The Vakola police have launched a manhunt for the accused Chandran and D’Souza who are absconding. An FIR was registered against them for allegedly grabbing the bungalow of an undertrial, Roque D’Souza who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife. Chandran and Tanaji, in connivance with Roque’s brother, Joseph, allegedly grabbed the 6,000 sq ft bungalow worth Rs 50 crore in Sundar Nagar after Roque's arrest in the murder case.



The daily tabloid mid-day published a report on December 26, which was an eye-opener for the top officers of Mumbai police, as Roque accused the Vakola police of being hand-in-glove with the accused and letting them grab his bungalow. Senior officers have denied all the allegations leveled by Roque. A senior officer said, “Our investigation and efforts to track both the accused are on. We are making a water tight case against them, as every document has been forged by them to claim ownership of the bungalow.”



Roque’s lawyer Prashant Pandey said, “The ABA has been rejected by the sessions court and we hope both will soon be arrested in the matter.” Investigations have revealed, the accused were not only involved in grabbing Roque’s bungalow in Sundar Nagar, but also other properties in the area. Mid-day's story had encouraged another victim, Albina Fernandes, to come forward and report a similar incident involving Chandran.

