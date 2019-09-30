Seven acts of kindness

Last week, millions took to the streets across the globe demanding action against climate change. And as world leaders continue to turn a blind eye, it is perhaps time to take charge with little actions that can go a long way.

In this spirit, the iNaturewatch Foundation, a Navi Mumbai-based non-profit that works in the fields of urban biodiversity and citizen science, has developed a unique initiative. During World Wildlife Week and Joy of Giving Week (Daan Utsav) i.e. between October 2 and 8, they are encouraging citizens to conserve the city's wildlife through seven simple acts for each day of the week ranging from building a home for bees to making a wildlife pond.



Bug hotel

Talking about the idea behind the initiative, chairman and director Isaac Kehimkar says, "This is the first time we decided to undertake this task and it has been in the works for a month. The larger agenda is to make people fall in love with nature, as they do not get the urgency of conservation if messages are conveyed to them with seriousness."

The methodology for these DIY activities can be found on the organisation's website. After registering by sending them an email, the participant has to specify the number of days they will be participating for i.e. 1 or all.



Bird home

After building the item, one has to take a picture of them with the item or they can even make a short video. This is then to be shared on Facebook as well as on the event's page with the following hashtags: #joyofgiving2019, #Daanutsav2019, and #wildlifeweek2019.

Kehimkar hopes that the campaign will not only make people more observant about wildlife in the city, but will also get them to care for it — the birds and butterflies around us indicate the state of the environment, too. As he concludes, "This is the only planet we have, and people are forgetting that."



Isaac Kehimkar

On October 2 to 8

Email info@inaturewatch.org (to register with subject line; Wildlife Week Giving)

