7 best natural skin care products for babies

Here is a list of ingredients which are gentle and help preserve the softness of baby's skin

It is natural for new parents to want the best for their little ones. Also, new parents are usually bombarded with different types of baby care products available in the market. So, new parents need to conscious about the choices they make or the skin care products they purchase for their little ones.



"A baby's skin is more delicate and sensitive than adult skin, so be sure to use safe products on your baby. Whether it is oils and creams or shampoos and soaps, they should be gentle and safe on the skin, as chemicals like phthalates and mineral oils in baby care products can be harsh and affect baby's delicate skin. These chemicals get absorbed immediately by the baby's skin as it is thinner, which can cause potential harm to your baby. Hence, it becomes important to choose products infused with the power of herbs," says Dr. Subhashini N S, Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, who suggests a list of ingredients which are gentle and help preserve the softness of baby's skin:

1. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera works best for treating dry skin and heals rashes and itchy skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties effectively cure common skin problems for babies.

2. Khus Grass: The anti-bacterial and antifungal properties in Khus Grass soothe and refresh irritated skin. This herb is known for its anti-perspirant and astringent properties, which keep baby dry throughout the day.

3. Chickpea: Being rich in antioxidants, chickpea cleans, soothes, and nourishes your little one's skin. A Chickpea-based shampoo brings shine to baby's hair. It also helps cleanse the baby's body.

4. Five-Leaved Chaste Tree: The anti-bacterial and antifungal properties of Five-Leaved Chaste Tree help in treating skin infections and reduce redness, inflammation, and diaper rash.

5. Lavender: Lavender helps fight bacteria and also has a pleasant aroma that relaxes the little onces. It also promotes peaceful sleep.

6. Calamine: Summer is here, and along with it, prickly heat and heat rashes. Use calamine infused lotions for babies because such lotions work as a healing solution to treat heat rashes and itching caused due to dry skin.

7. Indian Lotus: This natural ingredient contains skin-conditioning agents, which keep baby's skin soft and supple.

Your baby's well-being depends on you. Apart from choosing safe products for your baby's skin, it is important to provide the right kind of nutrition and exercise for overall wellness. Provide your little one with a balanced, nutritious diet and include outdoor play in their everyday routine.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

