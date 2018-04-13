7 best places beach lovers must visit in Portugal

If you are planning a beach vacation, then these are the places you must visit in Portugal



Portugal. Pic courtesy/YouTube

With mild climatic conditions and more than 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, Portugal makes for a perfect holiday destination. Not only these but also 850 km of fabulous beaches and a valuable heritage add to the country's beauty. Also, if you are a food lover and have a taste for Mediterranean-influenced cuisine that is rich in flavours and aroma, then you must plan a trip to this southern European country soon.

If you are fond of beaches, then these are some of the best places to visit in Portugal:

1. Porto E Norte: It was in the Porto and in the North regions that Portugal was founded in the 12th century. The region is crossed by the River Douro which enters Portugal between the ravines and mountains of the interior to flow through the entire world heritage landscape where the Port and Douro wines are produced. In this area of mountains and natural parks, the region¿s heritage is seen in its castles, such as the one in Guimarães, and the shrines and churches which are the stage for pilgrimages in the summer.

2. Centro de Portugal: In the interior of the country, there are mountains and villages of granite and schist. Serra da Estrela, the highest peak in mainland Portugal, is the star of the mountains, with its endless landscapes and glacial lagoons. But there are also the Lousã, Açor and Caramulo ranges, where you can discover nature by hiking or by bike.

3. Lisboa Region: Lisbon is the place to be! Frequently chosen as one of the best destinations in Europe, the capital of Portugal is an old city, full of history and vestiges of the past and yet, at the same time cosmopolitan, multicultural, full of culture and life. From historical and heritage areas, from the Baixa Pombalina to Belém (where only yards separate the Jerónimos Monastery and Belém tower, both classified as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, together with the Monument to the Discoveries), to the newest part of the city ¿ Parque das Nações with its fabulous Vasco da Gama bridge (the longest in Europe and one of biggest in the world),to the characteristic neighborhoods of Alfama, Mouraria, Sé and Bairro Alto, with their winding streets, centuries-old houses and traditional shops, Lisbon is always surprising.

4. Alentejo: A land of Great Plains, cork oaks, vineyards, and excellent wines, of immaculately whitewashed houses, the Alentejo is also a land of outstanding beaches, some almost deserted in the hottest summer months. The largest continuous stretch of beaches in Europe for about 60 km long is perfect for a few days' rest and relaxation, but also for lovers of surfing and other water sports, who will find plenty of options here.

5. Algarve: With a coastline stretching 230 kilometers, more than 130 beaches, the beaches in Algarve are constantly ranked as some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and considered as Europe's Best Beach Destination by the World Travel Awards. The sea, which is always inviting for a dip or a wide range of water sports, the mild temperatures and award-winning golf courses, the Algarve also offers gastronomical experiences.

6. Azores: In the middle of the Atlantic, nine small islands surprise with their absolutely stunning landscapes. The Azores are an archipelago of rare beauty, full of tradition and history, with plenty of leisure activities for the whole family, both at land and sea. In Sao Miguel, the largest island and home to the capital Ponta Delgada, you must visit the incredible volcanic lakes of Sete Cidades, Fogo and Furnas.

7. Madeira: Madeira is a green oasis, with incredible natural beauty, right in the Atlantic Ocean. With two-thirds of its landmass, a protected area and the largest Laurissilva Forest in the world, a world heritage site, flowers and exotic fruits abound here all year round, thanks to the almost tropical climate. Those who enjoy outdoor activities and different degrees of challenge in walks along the levadas (old irrigation canals) or mountain trails that open out into lush landscapes and unique biodiversity will find the perfect destination here. The capital, Funchal, has an interesting history linked to the days of the discoveries and holds various events throughout the year, such as the Madeira Flower Festival, Carnival and the always spectacular fireworks that mark the beginning of the New Year.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates