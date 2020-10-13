Mumbai crime: Seven held for stabbing man to death in Malwani

Seven people were arrested from Malwani area on Monday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man over an old dispute, police said.

"The deceased, identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Kalu, was allegdely killed by Shahnawaz Qureshi and others on Sunday," a police official said.

Someone had damaged the accused's motorcycle parked in the locality, he suspected that the victim was responsible for it, the official said.

"After a heated argument with the victim, Qureshi stabbed him and he died on the spot," he said.

The accused was booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), added the official.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever