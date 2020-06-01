Seven, Invictus: Movies to binge-watch on Morgan Freeman's 83rd birthday

Morgan Freeman could read the phone book and your attention would never waver. Mr Freeman has appeared in some of the biggest films of the last 30 years, picking up several awards along the way, including an Academy Award and four nominations. While Sony PIX celebrates the legend's 83rd birthday, here are some of his unmissable roles to binge-watch on his special day.

Seven

There are hundreds of psychological crime thrillers out there, but none have had a bigger impact than David Fincher's Seven. The film is famous for its harrowing conclusion, leading "What's in the box?" to become a key movie quote which is often used in popular culture. Freeman is the perfect fit for the role of Detective Somerset, who is a kind-hearted, intelligent, soft-spoken, soon-to-be-retired detective, who has seen far too many bad things throughout his career. He is partnered with the explosive and idealistic Detective Mills, creating a memorable and contrasting duo as they become deeply involved in the murderer's seven-deadly-sins-inspired killing spree. Catch Seven only on Sony PIX.

The Shawshank Redemption

This is one of the most important movies for Freeman. Freeman plays Red, a man who has been in jail for a long time when Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, arrives after he is sentenced to life for murdering his wife and the man she was having an affair with. Red mentors Andy and their friendship grows. It's a wonderful movie and Morgan Freeman's portrayal of the convicted criminal with a heart of gold made millions of Gen Xers and Millennials consider Freeman as one of the most beloved actors of all time.

Invictus

Invictus sees Freeman taking on the unenviable task of playing the late, larger-than-life former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. The film is based on John Carlin's book Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game That Made a Nation and follows the events after Mandela's release from prison in 1990. The film goes into detail into Mandela's efforts to dismantle apartheid and the lead-up to the 1995 Rugby World Cup, which was hosted in South Africa. The film was well-received, with Freeman's turn as Mandela earning the lion's share of the praise and yet another Academy Award nomination.

Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood's boxing drama Million Dollar Baby became one of the critical darlings of 2004, winning four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Freeman. The film tells the story of a has-been boxing trainer Frankie Dunn who reluctantly takes on an amateur female boxer named Maggie Fitzgerald. He soon discovers she is a natural fighter. Freeman steals the show every time he's on-screen in the role of Dunn's gym assistant Eddie 'Scrap-Iron' Dupris, another former boxer who was blinded in one eye.

Driving Miss Daisy

Morgan Freeman credits Street Smart as his breakout role, but for most audiences, it was his performance as the chauffeur to Miss Daisy that really put him on the movie star map. Driving Miss Daisy won four Oscars and was nominated for another five, including Best Actor for Freeman. He plays a chauffeur who is hired to drive an elderly woman who can no longer drive for herself. As the years go by the two become best friends as Miss Daisy famously tells Freeman in the film's final scene.

