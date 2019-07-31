Seven killed as car crashes into tree on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

national

It seems like the accident occurred as the driver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree

Pune: In an accident that occurred on Mumbai-Bangalore highway, seven people were killed and one was injured on Wednesday when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree. The accident happened near Satara on Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Maharashtra. As per preliminary information, the deceased hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka and were headed towards the airport either in Pune or Mumbai which could not be confirmed.

An official from Borgaon police station in Satara district, around 115 km from Pune said, "The accident occurred close to Kashil village near Satara at around 12.45 am on Wednesday. All the seven deceased seemed to be from a single-family. However, we are trying to establish their identities."

