Seven reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl is a must-watch

The trailer of the much-awaited film Dream Girl has got Ayushmann Khurrana fans super excited. They can't wait to see what the star has in store for them this time around. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl stars Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann.

There are several reasons that make Dream Girl a wholesome entertainer and a must-watch film. We give you seven reasons why you need to watch it:

Ayushmann Khurrana's magic

Isn't that the only reason you really need to watch this film? Any film that stars Ayushmann Khurrana turns out to be fabulous; it's like the actor has got the Midas touch where films are concerned! Ayushmann has proved his mettle countless times before in films like Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15. The actor was also recently conferred the National Award. We're sure that his never-seen-before avatar in Dream Girl is sure to amaze you as well.

A unique storyline

Ayushmann plays the role of a guy who can speak in a mesmerising female voice. He plays Pooja, the girl everybody ends up falling in love with. That's when the chaos begins.

A fresh new pairing

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will be sharing screen space for the first time. It will be interesting to see the kind of chemistry that the two will bring across on the big screen. Both Ayushmann and Nushrat are talented actors and we're sure both of them will get enough and more opportunities to showcase their acting prowess in this film.

Brilliant ensemble cast

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, Dream Girl features a lovely ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali and Rajesh Sharma, among others. All of these actors coming together is sure to up the entertainment quotient of the film.

Quirky, humorous dialogues

The trailer of Dream Girl had a few dialogues that really tickled our funny bone. The punchlines are being appreciated for their humorous and dramatic content.

Peppy music

The music of Dream Girl is vibrant, peppy and something that will have you tapping your feet to it. Songs from the film like Dil Ka Telephone, Gat Gat, and Radhe Radhe are dance numbers that are sure to become party anthems of the season. There's also a lovely ballad, Ik Mulaqaat, that's sure to speak to your romantic side. Ayushmann has also sung this song, so that's one more thing to look forward to.

Dhagala Lagli Kal remix

For every Maharashtrian out there, young and old alike, who still trips on Dada Kondke's Dhagala Lagli Kal, will love the Dream Girl version too. The song, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, has a surprise offering for the audience in the form of the dynamic Riteish Deshmukh.

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl here:

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh releases today, September 13, 2019. So, will you be going to watch the movie?

