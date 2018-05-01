Seven tips to protect leather shoes in summer

Here is a list of seven simple tips to protect your leather shoes in summer

Taking care of leather shoes in summer is not so cumbersome. Just keep them away from direct sunlight and water, say experts. Kanika Bhatia, Chief Experience Officer, Egoss, and Ambud Sharma, Founder, Escaro Royale Luxury (Escaro.in), tell how to maintain your leather shoes:

1. Keep them away from direct sunlight: Leather fades faster when exposed to sunlight. If it is kept out of direct sunlight, it will fade naturally over time. Sunlight can lead to drying and cracking. Ideal places to store leather footwear are darker places with some humidity, with slight ventilation to avoid formation of mildew.

2. Avoid keeping socks in shoes: Shoes wear off faster if socks are kept inside the shoes as they leave a pungent smell leading to bad odour that transpires into the socks worn with the shoes.

3. Don't store shoes in plastic/grocery bags: Leather shoes need some ventilation. Air should be able to pass through leather. For this, shoes should never be stored in plastic or grocery bags. Use bags made of breathable fabric and pillow cases to keep the shoes.

4. Do not wear the same pair daily: Leather shoes need time to dry up naturally as they have a tendency to soak water from your feet. Wearing the same pair everyday will not help the shoe to dry up leading to a faster wear down.

5. Use shoe tree: Keeping shoe tree in the shoe would enable it to maintain its shape, reduce creases and also to soak in excess moisture and odour.

6. Cleaning is important: Regular cleaning, polishing and conditioning play an important role in taking care of leather shoes. You should clean, polish and condition your leather pieces regularly with high quality cleaners and sprays to increase its lifespan. Always clean your leather shoes with a soft cloth before applying special shoe cream on the soft leather handcrafted products.

7. Stay away from water: Don't put water on your leather products especially hand-painted products.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever