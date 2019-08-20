Seven youngsters fill potholes between Dadar and Parel to help authorities

mumbai

A group of seven youngsters spend from their pockets to fill potholes on Ambedkar Road; say they wanted to help authorities and motorists

Some of the youngsters fill a pothole on the bridge

In a recent RTI query, it was revealed that in the past two years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent over Rs 17,000 on each pothole it filled. But a group of seven youngsters from central Mumbai have spent Rs 6,000 from their pockets, to fill about 10 craters on Parel bridge on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. This work that they were planning for a month began on Sunday.

Talking to mid-day, Rahul Pujari, one of the group members, who stays at Parel said, "During our daily commute on Dr Ambedkar Road, we came across potholes in many places. Our group was of the opinion that we should help the authorities in addressing the problem, and so we got in touch with people who have been filling potholes on their own in Mumbai and adjacent areas."

The group includes Pujari, Vishal Rane, Vijay Mahida, Noel Reddy, Mohit Singh, Pratik Kamble and Subodh Gulekar. All of them work in private firms. "We have been planning to fill potholes for a month and finally purchased 10 bags of cold mix and the process to fill the potholes was started on Sunday. We have filled quite a few potholes on the Parel flyover. In the coming days we will continue to fill the potholes on Dr Ambedkar Road between Parel and Dadar so motorists don’t face inconvenience while traveling," added Pujari

The group members told mid-day that till now they have spent Rs 6,000 for purchasing 10 bags of cold mix from a person who has been filling potholes on his own in other parts of Mumbai.

With the Ganpati festival starting in the first week of September, the work of filling the potholes on this arterial road will help many Ganesh mandals, as it is usually on weekends that many of them take their idols to the pandals.

Rs 6,000

The money they have contributed to fill potholes

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates