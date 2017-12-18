Sex racket busted: Two actresses from Mumbai held on charges of prostitution

A prostitution racket was busted here with the arrest of four persons, including two actresses from Mumbai, police said on Sunday

A prostitution racket was busted here with the arrest of four persons, including two actresses from Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The arrests were made during raids on two five-star hotels in posh Banjara Hills area late on Saturday night, police said.



Those arrested include an actress from Bollywood and another television actress. Two brokers, who were running the racket online and booking rooms in star hotels for the customers, were also taken into custody. Police, however, have not identified the actresses. A police officer said two girls from Mumbai were arrested from the hotels. He said further investigations were on.

S. Ravinder, inspector at Panjgutta police station, said the police conducted the raid on a room at Taj Deccan following information that organised sex racket was being conducted. Later, two more persons, including the television actress, were arrested from another star hotel in the same area.

This is not the first time that actresses have been arrested on charges of prostitution. In 2014, an actress from Mumbai was caught on similar charges. However, she was acquitted by a court in December that year.

