Sexual assault case: Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap for questioning

Mumbai Police on Wednesday summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, asking him to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday for questioning in connection with the alleged sexual assault case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh.

"A summons has been served to Anurag Kashyap by Versova police station to appear on 1.10.2020 for investigation of offence registered against him," reads an official statement shared by the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Kashyap after Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. However, Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

The actress had also taken to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her.

Alleging that there is a threat to the actress' life, her lawyer has submitted a letter to the governor seeking Y-category security for Payal and himself.

Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views. His lawyer in a tweet had said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

