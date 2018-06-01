Search

Sexy yogini! Riya Sen is now a certified yoga teacher and trainer

Jun 01, 2018, 12:41 IST | mid-day online desk

Riya Sen says yoga transformed her life and gave her inner peace

Riya Sen is now a certified yoga teacher and trainer. The sex siren says yoga transformed her life and gave her inner peace. Riya took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She said, "Hiya all ! as you know, Yoga has transformed my life and I am now a certified Yoga teacher and trainer! I take this opportunity to engage with you and help you transform your life through Yoga as well! (sic)"

Last seen in the web series, Ragini MMS: Returns, Riya Sen is more keen on extolling the virtues of yoga than acting. She has been posting a lot pictures and videos on her Instagram page, with an intent to inspire more and more people to practice yoga. Moreover, to get a healthy and fit life

 

