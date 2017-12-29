SGNP adopts two leopard cubs that were abandoned by their mother in Ahmednagar

SGNP gets two new leopard cubs that were abandoned by their mother in a sugarcane field in Ahmednagar



The cubs were abandoned at a very early age and will require good care, said officials

Meet the latest additions to the big cat family at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) - two leopard cubs that were abandoned by their mother in a sugarcane field in Ahmednagar. Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and SGNP Field Director Anwar Ahmed said, "The two leopards were handed over to SGNP because the leopard rescue centre at Junnar was already full. The cubs are around 40-45 days old and are doing very well."

On November 20, Gangadhar Jadhav, a farmer in Nandgaon village found the two abandoned cubs in his sugarcane field. At the time, it was decided that the cubs would be sent to the famous Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre at Junnar, which is run by the NGO Wildlife SOS. However, the Pune Forest Department informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) that the Manikdoh centre was full, as it already has 34 leopards. The PPCF office decided that the cubs should be sent to the SGNP Leopard Rescue Centre.

Forest department officials in Ahmednagar also tried to reunite the cubs with their mother, but when their attempts failed, the cubs were sent to SGNP. Sources from the Ahmednagar Forest Department said that better efforts should have been made to reunite the cubs with their mother, but instead the cubs were removed from the field because of pressure from villagers. Because of this, the cubs will now spend their lives in captivity.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, SGNP veterinary officer, said, "Two leopard cubs (one male and one female) aged approximately 45 days have been brought to the SGNP rescue centre from Ahmednagar. They are presently adjusting to the new environment. Being abandoned at such a young age, they are high-risk patients. It will take them several weeks to settle down. Until then, utmost care is being taken for their well-being."

He added, "The cubs are being fed chicken keema, along with vitamin and calcium supplements. To ensure their good health, they have been kept in quarantine. Maximum precautions are being taken to avoid visitors."

