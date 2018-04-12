SGNP officials fight to save their oldest lion

As the national park's officials fight to save their oldest lion from infection, they are also preparing to welcome a brand new tiger



Ravindra, the oldest captive lion in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is recovering from an infected leg

There's good news and bad at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). While the park is all set to welcome a new male tiger from Nagpur, one of its oldest big cats - 15-year-old lion, Ravindra - is not doing too well.

Fighting like a lion

Dr Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer at SGNP, said, "Ravindra has been sick since last week. He had developed a hematoma-cum-abscess on the left foreleg. An approximately 4-inch-deep infected track had developed in the foreleg. It was drained under sedation by a team of veterinarians." Ravindra is presently recuperating , but is weak and anaemic due to the sudden blood loss. "Experts from Bombay Veterinary College have been called for further opinion. Considering his advanced age and physical condition, extreme care is being taken for his well being," added Dr Pethe.

No scaredy-cat

Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing to bring the male tiger from Nagpur's Gorewada zoo by the end of this month. The transfer has been in the pipeline since February, but was held off due to the sudden fluctuation in climate. "Due to the sudden fluctuation from hot to cold climate, we postponed the plan, as we did not want the tiger to undergo any stress. We are planning to bring the animal this month," said an official from SGNP.

According to sources, the tiger had spread terror across 12 villages in the Brahmapuri division. He was captured at the end of December, following a five-hour-long operation. Thereafter, a seven-member committee was constituted to decide whether the animal should be released in the wild or kept in captivity. As the tiger had strayed into the villages a number of times, the committee decided to keep him at Gorewada Zoo. Their decision was further reinforced by the big cat's behaviour during his stay at the Gorewada Zoo - far from being scared of humans, the animal always tried to get close to people gathered near his cage.

15

Age of Ravindra, the lion

Also read: In a year, SGNP lions Jespa and Gopa to find their soulmates

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates