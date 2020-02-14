Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur roped in for Abhishek Saxena's Saroj Ka Rishta

She acted with brother Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar (2015) and followed it with Khajoor Pe Atke (2018). Now, Sanah Kapur is taking another shot in Bollywood with Abhishek Saxena's Saroj Ka Rishta.

Mum Supriya Pathak is doing a cameo in the comic caper set in Ghaziabad. Kumud Mishra, Neelu Kohli, Gaurav Pandey and Randeep Rai also feature in the film, which is about a father-daughter relationship, but also takes on body shaming.

While Shaandaar turned out to be a box office dud, Sanah's performance in the film was widely appreciated. She even bagged the best debutante honour for her role. Sanah's performance inspired many young and overweight girls to accept themselves the way they are.

"I think she (Sanah) is a very fine actor. I'm very proud of her. But I don't want to talk about it myself because it seems like I am trying to talk about my daughter. So about my elder son (Shahid) as well as younger son (Ishaan), I have always said one thing that let time prove it to the audiences and what are the abilities they have as actors and as people," papa Pankaj Kapur was quoted saying.

