Shabana Azmi has a new fitness mantra - Work, Eat, Sleep, repeat!

Shabana Azmi shared her formula for staying fit while shooting in Budapest for Steven Spielberg's Halo. The veteran actor has been feasting on jalapeno and cheese chips, and white chocolate with nuts, when not filming for the sci-fi television series based on a video game. Fans were truly inspired by her new fitness mantra, which was a mix of spicy and sweet.

Earlier, in an interview with mid-day, Shabana Azmi confessed how she has been spending her free time buying groceries. The veteran actress shared, "It's lovely to be back on the set. Pablo Schreiber and Natasha McElhone are wonderful co-stars. We have adopted the bio-bubble mode, and are following several precautionary measures."

Shabana Azmi further added, "I live in an apartment here. I am washing clothes, cleaning and shopping for groceries — something that I never need to do in India. I have a house help who comes to service the apartment. I cannot cook to save my life, so I order in on most days."

Working on a Hollywood project has been a different experience altogether to Shabana. She mentioned, "Now, we have proper call sheets. Earlier, that was not the case [in Bollywood]. I remember, Rajesh Khanna and I were shooting a scene in Khar for Aravind Sen's film [Nasihat, 1986] while Kader Khan was writing the next scene in RK Studios, where he was shooting for another film! It's a miracle that we, actors, managed to bring any authenticity at all."

