Shabana Azmi shares a video that shows the perfect family and food time with Farhan, Shibani, and Javed Akhtar

Published: Jun 22, 2020, 15:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account to share a video where her family members, including Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar could be having lunch and a gala time!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shabana Azmi
It was family and food time for Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Farhan Akhtar. The veteran actress took to her Instagram account to share a video where they all, along with their other family members, could be seen having food and Azmi was enjoying cheering and recording the video.

She captioned the video- "When with family its always about food !" (sic) Have a look at the video right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When with family its always about food !

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) onJun 21, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

People really enjoyed seeing this fun video and their comments on the post suggested the same. A user wrote- "Stay blessed and spread positive vibes through your intellectuality and creativity." (sic) Another one wrote- "So beautiful." (sic)

Coming to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple keeps sharing their videos and pictures. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen in a jamming session with Dandekar, in case you missed it, have a look right here:

Let's see when do they have a get-together again!

