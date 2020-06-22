Shabana Azmi shares a video that shows the perfect family and food time with Farhan, Shibani, and Javed Akhtar

It was family and food time for Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Farhan Akhtar. The veteran actress took to her Instagram account to share a video where they all, along with their other family members, could be seen having food and Azmi was enjoying cheering and recording the video.

She captioned the video- "When with family its always about food !" (sic) Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram When with family its always about food ! A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) onJun 21, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

People really enjoyed seeing this fun video and their comments on the post suggested the same. A user wrote- "Stay blessed and spread positive vibes through your intellectuality and creativity." (sic) Another one wrote- "So beautiful." (sic)

Coming to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple keeps sharing their videos and pictures. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen in a jamming session with Dandekar, in case you missed it, have a look right here:

Let's see when do they have a get-together again!

