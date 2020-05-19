Shabana Azmi shoots for virtual international project amid the pandemic

Shabana Azmi joins international stars in celebrated Italian author Erri de Luca's new project, The Decameron 2020, in which a select group of authors from different nations have been invited to pen 1,000-word long stories about the worldwide COVID-19 crisis. Leading actors from around the globe are enacting the pieces. They are shooting for it from the confines of their home.

Tony award-winning director Michael Mayer is working with Erri and Erri's partner and manager, Paola Bisson, in order to turn the stories into dramatic recitations.

Says Bisson, "During this sad climate the world is living in, together with Erri De Luca and Michael Mayer we felt the urgency to do something positive. Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century classic The Decameron, we came up with The Decameron 2020. We are connecting storytellers from all over the world - authors, journalists, poets and actors, writing and performing stories formed by our collective isolation."

Adds Bisson, "In this way we build a bridge around the world, bringing together diverse voices and ideas to share their compassionate vision of this collective human experience. We are honoured that Indian actress Shabana Azmi has narrated a story by Prof Tabish Khair of Aarhus University, Denmark, called River Of No Return." Azmi shot for it on her iPhone at her home. The veteran actor says, "It is not a virus crisis but a human crisis."

