Shah Mahmood Quresh: Pakistan desires improved relations with India

Speaking with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood, Qureshi opined that direct contacts are necessary to reduce the tension prevailing between both the neighbouring countries.

Islamabad: Pakistan desires to improve relations with India, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday. "Pakistan wants to de-escalate tension with India and desires to improve relations in the current situation,"Â Radio Pakistan quoted Qureshi as saying. Speaking with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood, Qureshi opined that direct contacts are necessary to reduce the tension prevailing between both the neighbouring countries.



He added that both the countries would hold discussions on March 14 in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, Qureshi offered to work together with India for peace and stability, reported Radio Pakistan. "Pakistan wants peace in the region and has taken several steps in this regard,"Â said the Pakistan Foreign Minister. Notably, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today directed speedy completion of the ongoing construction work of Kartarpur corridor.



Tensions between the two neighbours escalated following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the responsibility of which has been taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives rammed into a bus in Pulwama district. In less than two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, India carried out airstrike, targeting JeM terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

