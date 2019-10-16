Shah Rukh Khan accompanies AbRam Khan for his football match, proves to be daddy cool

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a doting dad and an equally cool one. After Aryan and Suhana, he became a proud father of AbRam in 2013. The toddler is a spitting image of the actor and enjoys immense popularity on social media due to his cuteness. We have often seen AbRam accompany Khan for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders' matches over the last few years.

Just like any doting and cool dad, Khan was recording his son's football match, and hope we can see some pictures on his social media account.

This time, it was daddy cool's turn to accompany his son for his football match where he represented his school. The actor came to witness his match recently, who played for the Dhirubhai Ambani School team against the Rustomjee International School at the MSSA School Sports Centre Ground at Azad Maidan. The doting dad Shah Rukh Khan even clicked pictures of son AbRam in action.

Khan, in fact, calls him his sunshine and posted an adorable post on Twitter on his fifth birthday this year in May. In case you missed it, here it is again:

My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don't tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot.. pic.twitter.com/sRFxJLdVHh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2018

And in one of the IPL matches last year, Khan was asked whether AbRam has started playing cricket or not. This is what he had to say, "He's not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he's playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Zero, where he played the role of a dwarf. The film that was riding on mammoth expectations, failed commercially and opened with polarized reactions from the audiences and critics. But reports suggest after a short break, he's all set to announce his upcoming films in the next few weeks. He's touted to be the lead in Tamil director Atlee Kumar's next directorial and is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a film. Can we expect an announcement on his birthday?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates