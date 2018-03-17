Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra all set for a journey into space

Shah Rukh Khan begins prepping for Siddharth Roy Kapur's production by May, while Priyanka Chopra takes off in April

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are slated to begin work on their films, based on the lives of astronauts Rakesh Sharma and Kalpana Chawla respectively, in the coming months. Coincidentally, both will be travelling in space around the same time. SRK begins prepping for Siddharth Roy Kapur's production by May, while PeeCee takes off in April. When original choice Aamir Khan was on board for the Sharma biopic, there was talk that PeeCee would play his wife. We hope the two space sagas do not collide at the box office as well.

