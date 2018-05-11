Shah Rukh Khan apologises on Twitter for Kolkata's loss to Mumbai

Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, on Wednesday night took to Twitter to apologise to Kolkata fans



Kolkata co-owner Shah Rukh Khan looks on during an T20 2018 cricket match against Mumbai at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has apologised for the "lack of spirit" after his team Kolkata lost the match to Mumbai at the ongoing T20 2018. Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, on Wednesday night took to Twitter to apologise to Kolkata fans.

"Sports is about the spirit and wins/losses don't reflect that. But tonight as the 'Boss' I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit," he wrote. On Wednesday, Mumbai outclassed Kolkata by 102 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is currently busy with Anand L. Rai's "Zero", where he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film also features actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

