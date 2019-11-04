Shah Rukh Khan: Aryan wants me to make one big film so that AbRam knows I'm loved

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the tinsel town. The 54-year-old superstar made his debut way back in 1992, and since then has never looked back. However, of late Shah Rukh has found limited success in Bollywood. His last release Zero, which had high expectations, tanked at the box office.

During the interaction with fans on his birthday, the Raees star shared a conversation he had with his elder son Aryan last year. "When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but AbRam needs you to do one big film jisse usko lage uska baap itna bada actor hai. So that is what I intend to do… a marriage of commercial cinema with great characters", PTI quoted the actor as saying.

Meanwhile, his fans were expecting him to make an announcement on his next film on this special day, however, it seems the decision is going to take a little longer. Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani are on his wish list and some groundbreaking announcement is likely to happen soon.

In the same interaction, the actor also said that he never intentionally makes a bad film. "We have celebrated like that. More than that, I think I owe it to you. When I make a good film then, you feel really happy and when I make a bad film, you feel really sad. I understand and respect that. I never intentionally try to make a bad film but it just happens. Similarly, I never try to make a good film, it just happens," said the actor.

Sharing his reasons for taking a break from films, he said: "Whenever I had injuries, I worked despite the injuries, so I never did fully recover. Therefore, I thought that I will take some time out, recover fully, which I have. My children were going to college, so I thought I had to spend time with them. And I wanted to think about such stories for my films that people will like."

He added: "I am working on a lot of films with a lot of friends and directors. I always preferred to talk about films when I start working on them, so, once things related to my films get finalised, I will tell you about them within the next two or three months."

