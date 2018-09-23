Shah Rukh Khan at partner Jay Mehta's new SoBo Restaurant!

bollywood

The restaurant that will be open to public next week, saw Jay Mehta's friend Shah Rukh Khan as one of the first guests

Shah Rukh Khan at the restaurant

Industrialist Jay Mehta (Juhi Chawla's husband) and Shah Rukh Khan's camaraderie go back a long way and they're both co-owners of an IPL team as well. This week Jay Mehta along with his partners who previously ran a popular restaurant Gustoso in the plush area of SoBo, are back with their another venture Rue Du Liban, catering the Levantine cuisine and sublime food from the Levant.

The restaurant that will be open to public next week, saw SRK as one of the first guests. Shah Rukh walked it early and stayed longer. He later took to his social media to post a happy picture and wishing his friend all the luck, 'A great dining experience at @rdlindia... the authentic taste of the Levant in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. All the best my friend @iamjaymmehta , Sam Malde, Arja Shridhar with this wonderful restaurant.'

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming next Zero directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers have gone on to mark the festivities, as they shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year.

Touted as one of the biggest films of the year, Zero is eagerly awaited by the audience. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan: Our Children Are A Measure Of Our Capabilities

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates