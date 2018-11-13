Shah Rukh Khan: Baazigar defines my career

bollywood

As duo director Abbas-Mustan directorial film completed 25 years on Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to treat his fans with a video in which he can be seen reciting famous dialogue from Baazigar

Commonly known as king of romance, but it was his villainous role in film "Baazigar" which garnered superstar Shah Rukh Khan a huge fame and stardom.

As duo director Abbas-Mustan directorial film completed 25 years on Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to treat his fans with a video in which he can be seen reciting famous "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)" dialogue from the film.

Along with the video, the 53- year-old wrote: "25 years of 'Baazigar'. A film that defines my career and gave me lifelong friends..." He also thanked the directors and his co-stars Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, who played pivotal roles in the film. The film also marked Shilpa's Bollywood debut.

