Shah Rukh Khan balances Zero shoots and his cricket team

Shah Rukh Khan is balancing his commitments for Aanand L Rai's Zero and the Indian Premier League matches with his team, Kolkata Knight Riders



Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is balancing his commitments for Aanand L Rai's Zero and the Indian Premier League matches with his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. King Khan is known to have his fingers in many pies. But shooting for Zero, in which he plays a vertically challenged person, has been taxing.

SRK has said that he will take up a new project only after he wraps up shooting for the film, which has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as co-actors. He is keen to give his all to the ambitious project. He has astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic and a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming up next. But Shah Rukh does not want to say anything on that front now. Point noted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates