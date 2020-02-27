Shah Rukh Khan crowns Gen Y champ Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi

The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which was announced by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and La Trobe University amid much fanfare last August, has zeroed in on its first recipient. The scholarship has been granted to Kerala-based Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a researcher who has been working towards developing new farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies. She was chosen from over 800 Indian women for the honour that has been designed to recognise Indian women's achievements across fields.

The superstar, who awarded the scholarship to Bhasi at a ceremony yesterday, is elated to do his bit for women empowerment. "I admire Gopika's dedication and determination. This scholarship will enable her to travel to Melbourne, where she will pursue her dreams of helping to improve India's agriculture sector," he said. Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange added, "Having Mr Khan support a researcher's dream is a step towards us collectively furthering our social responsibilities."

