Shah Rukh Khan donates 500 Remdesivir injections; Delhi health minister thanks the star

Shah Rukh Khan donated 500 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hometown Delhi. Health minister Satyendar Jain shared the news on social media and thanked the superstar, saying it "has come at a time when it was needed the most."

Jain reportedly said the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital "is not over yet, but it is definitely on the wane."

Replying to Jain, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Thank you @SatyendarJainji for the appreciation towards @MeerFoundation. This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service."

In October, SRK had donated 2,000 PPE kits to health workers in Chhattisgarh. Last month, he distributed 20,000 N-95 masks in Kerala.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming at the Yash Raj Studios, Andheri, for his upcoming film Pathan. A report by Bollywood Hungama states that Yash Raj Films, the producers, are planning to unveil Khan's first look on January 1, 2021. A source told the portal, "Pathan is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's biggest film till date, and Aditya Chopra is making sure of that. In fact, the grapevine is buzzing with reports that Adi and YRF are planning a grand unveiling of SRK's look from Pathan on January 1, 2021."

It added, "As of now this unveiling is just unconfirmed reports, but an official announcement about the film will be made with this look unveiling. If you see, YRF has been tight lipped about Pathan, but they will make sure to hype it up, and what better way than with an announcement to herald the New Year?"

