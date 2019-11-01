Shah Rukh Khan fans, here's an early surprise for you all as the actor has a cameo in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have given his fans an early birthday gift. No, he hasn't announced his next film, but he's all set for a cameo in a mega-budgeted adventure drama. Can we give you a hint? It's the next Superhero film that will be made in three parts. Got it? Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Mumbai Mirror reports the actor is all set for a special appearance in the film and this is likely to leave all his fans excited and elated. This just made an already ambitious film a lot more magnanimous. A source said, "It's a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in talking Ranbir's journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end."

This isn't the first time that Khan and Kapoor will be in the same frame, they also came together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he had a scene-stealing cameo. And we hope he has an equally memorable special appearance this time too. Brahmastra is one of the most audacious films to come out of Hindi Cinema in recent times and the stakes are very high. There's a lot more to this drama than Kapoor and Bhatt coming together for the first time.

The plot seeks inspiration from the Shiva trilogy and Kapoor's character is reportedly based on the same. Mouni Roy is the antagonist of the tale. Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make this a stunning piece of art and a visual extravaganza. Earlier titled Dragon, the film was supposed to release on December 23, 2016. The next date that came out was August 15, 2019. And now, it's all set to arrive in Summer 2020. The story will continue for two more parts, and the entire team has fueled all they have to make it a cinematic experience worth remembering and riveting.

With Shah Rukh Khan joining in, albeit merely for a cameo, Brahmastra got all the more exciting. Let's hope it delivers what it has promised.

