Shah Rukh Khan finally in the house; to kick-off Pathan shoot along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Over the past year, enthusiastic fans have wondered which project would mark their favourite actor's return to Bollywood after his self-imposed sabbatical. When asked about his comeback, Shah Rukh Khan merely flashed his dimpled smile or offered a witty repartee, thus keeping his cards close to his chest. Now, almost two years since his last release Zero (2018), mid-day has learnt that the superstar is ready to retrace his steps to a movie set — he will kick off the shoot of Siddharth Anand's Pathan at Yash Raj Films studios in Andheri by November-end.



John Abraham

Knowing that the film will arrive amid high expectations from Khan's legion of fans, producer Aditya Chopra and the director have envisioned it as a tentpole actioner. A trade source reveals, "The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh's portions, after which the unit will take a New Year's break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth's previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John's first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo."



This will be Padukone's fourth film with Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year

The actor has been sporting long hair and facial fuzz during his appearances at the ongoing Indian Premier League. The source says it is part of his look for the action thriller. "Shah Rukh will sport a stylish look with outfits curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani. Like Raees [2017] where he was seen wearing spectacles, this film will have him flaunting customised sunglasses." Contrary to rumours, the superstar will not officially announce the film on his birthday on November 2.

Despite repeated attempts, Yash Raj Films remained unavailable for comment.

