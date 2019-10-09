Shah Rukh Khan hosts birthday dinner for wife Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday with husband Shah Rukh Khan and their youngest kid, AbRam Khan at Mannat, Bandra.
Gauri Khan celebrated an intimate 49th birthday at home with her family. The interior designer's birthday was hosted by her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan at their home, Mannat, in Bandra. The sea-facing bungalow is a centre of attraction for tourists here in Mumbai.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday with her husband Shah Rukh Khan and their youngest kid, AbRam. While the media and their fans expected a big bash they opted for a quiet celebration. The tabloid also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan's close pals Shalini and Sanjay Passi from New Delhi were also present for the interior designer's special day.
Gauri Khan received a number of wishes from the fraternity and her friends. Karan Johar penned a note, wherein, he called the star wife his "strongest support system." Farah Khan also wrote a beautiful birthday wish for the 49-year-old and joked about calling her any time but before 10 pm.
Talking about Gauri Khan, her love story with the king of romance is no less than a Bollywood film. The duo dated for six years and after a series of ups and downs, the couple tied the knot in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan was 26 when he got married to Gauri. The actor believes his wife is his lucky charm because his Bollywood career really began post his marriage.
Shah Rukh Khan has time and again narrated the hardships he went through and how Gauri Khan's support helped him overcome those struggles. "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like a honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, 'You will shoot at 6 in the morning?'," recalled Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with mid-day.
Recently, Gauri Khan was featured on the cover of a business magazine, and the Dilwale actor boasted about it on social media.
In picture: Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a snapshot from their younger days. (All photos courtesy: Gauri Khan's Instagram account)
When a fan on social media asked Shah Rukh Khan why he got married at an early age, the superstar gave a very heartwarming response, saying, "Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain (Love and luck follows you anytime). So both came early with Gauri (sic)."
In picture: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look wonderful in this throwback photo.
In picture: Gauri Khan recently shared this lovely throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram account.
Shah Rukh Khan further added, "I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. Gauri spent that evening fully dressed, she wore chuda (bangle) and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film."
In one of the interviews with mid-day, Gauri Khan spoke of the discussions she has with her husband. Praising SRK for his unconditional support, Gauri said, "I must say that he's been a great support. I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful (smiles)."
Do you know how Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan used to romance in their younger days, before their marriage? SRK had shared in an interview, saying, "Unlike today where we have mobile phones, during our times there were only landline telephones. So whenever I wanted to talk to Gauri, I used to speak in a girl's voice as her brother Vikrant (Chhibber) used to pick the phone."
In picture: This photo of Gauri Khan with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan deserve to be framed.
"So I used to say, 'Hello, can I please speak to Gauri?' in a girl's voice and he used to think that I'm her female friend," he added. Isn't that super adorable?
In picture: Gauri Khan with her parents Savita and Ramesh Chhibber.
As Gauri Khan turned a year older on October 8, we dig into her Instagram account and present some adorable pictures of the star-wife with family!
Gauri Khan shared this wonderful picture with her grandmother.
Gauri Khan with her son Aryan Khan and mother Savita Chhibber. Aryan Khan, who is studying abroad, will turn 21 in November.
Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. Suhana Khan, recently made her debut in the glam world by featuring on the Vogue magazine cover. The starkid looked every bit glamorous on the cover.
Can you guess who is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan? He is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhibber!
Suhana Khan poses with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan. The 18-year-old is also studying abroad (like her brother Aryan) and aspires to become an actress.
Shah Rukh Khan with his youngest son AbRam. In May 2013, through surrogacy AbRam Khan came in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's life. The little one is not less than any celebrity.
Gauri Khan's parents Ramesh and Savita Chhibber with Aryan Khan and their grandson.
Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana Khan. Khan's daughter is prepping up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana was quoted by the Vogue magazine interview, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Aryan is pursuing filmmaking in Los Angeles.
Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam. AbRam Khan turned five in May, 2018.
Gauri Khan had shared a very candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. The latter is always seen with Khan and his family on vacations.
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Junior Khan is a spitting image of his dad Shah Rukh Khan.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Gauri Khan. May this year turn fruitful for you!
In picture: Gauri Khan enjoys time off on the beach with Suhana Khan and AbRam.
On Gauri Khan's birthday on October 8, we present pictures of the entrepreneur with her husband-superstar Shah Rukh Khan and their family which you may have not seen before! Here is a look
