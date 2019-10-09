Shah Rukh Khan hosts birthday dinner for wife Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan celebrated an intimate 49th birthday at home with her family. The interior designer's birthday was hosted by her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan at their home, Mannat, in Bandra. The sea-facing bungalow is a centre of attraction for tourists here in Mumbai.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday with her husband Shah Rukh Khan and their youngest kid, AbRam. While the media and their fans expected a big bash they opted for a quiet celebration. The tabloid also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan's close pals Shalini and Sanjay Passi from New Delhi were also present for the interior designer's special day.

Gauri Khan received a number of wishes from the fraternity and her friends. Karan Johar penned a note, wherein, he called the star wife his "strongest support system." Farah Khan also wrote a beautiful birthday wish for the 49-year-old and joked about calling her any time but before 10 pm.

Talking about Gauri Khan, her love story with the king of romance is no less than a Bollywood film. The duo dated for six years and after a series of ups and downs, the couple tied the knot in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan was 26 when he got married to Gauri. The actor believes his wife is his lucky charm because his Bollywood career really began post his marriage.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again narrated the hardships he went through and how Gauri Khan's support helped him overcome those struggles. "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like a honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, 'You will shoot at 6 in the morning?'," recalled Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with mid-day.

Recently, Gauri Khan was featured on the cover of a business magazine, and the Dilwale actor boasted about it on social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates