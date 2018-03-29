Shah Rukh Khan: I am loving and living making Zero the Film

One of the leading Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh will be seen in a double role, one of which is of a dwarf, in Aanand L. Rai's directorial



King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took to Twitter to pour over his happiness on working in 'Zero', starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well. One of the leading Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh will be seen in a double role, one of which is of a dwarf, in Aanand L. Rai's directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is 'I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast¿", earlier in the day.

SRK's fans have been flooding his post to show their elation for the upcoming film. One fan replying to the post and wrote, "Excited To See u in #ZeroTheMovie". Another fan tweeted, "Ooyyyh!! ?? Love.. Love... Love.. Love.. You Lord ji .. ? Can't control excitement .. Eagerly waiting for Zero the Film. The film is going to be a biggest bridge in the film world... ?". "And my excitement is growing very fast for your Movie ??", tweeted another fan. Another fan tweeted, "Zero will be a game changer hopefully. Good luck ;)".

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for the film, which is going to mark the onscreen reunion of the trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, and Katrina - after 2012's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The romantic-drama is slated to hit the screens on December, 21, later this year.

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls "champion". Shah Rukh, who was holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy. "A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

