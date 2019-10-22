Shah Rukh Khan is at his wittiest best with David Letterman in this hilarious trailer

Shah Rukh Khan is by far one of the most intelligent, sharp and witty minds in the business. So what if his films aren't doing well of late, his impeccable oratory skills and self-deprecating humour make him everyone's favourite. This was further consolidated when he appeared on the David Letterman show and spilled the beans on his personal and professional life. Take a look at the trailer:

Also, Khan took to his Twitter account to share what he thought of the interviewer and the interview. He had a rather unique take on it, and this isn't often that he talks about his interviews after he's done with them.

Take a look right here:

As always @Letterman so erudite...so eloquent...”You don't even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don't know, you know what I'm talking about...” my most cherished intro for any public appearance...love it. https://t.co/8qHwtcs9zY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2019

From being the world's biggest movie star to a father to three children, the actor spoke about everything in his usual candour and candidness. The full interview drops on Netflix on October 25. Khan has always been an interviewer's delight and never allows you to blink or breathe when he speaks. Being an outsider, the kind of success he has witnessed in India and globally, there would be no one like him ever again. To reiterate, a few setbacks at the movies won't tarnish his legacy or pull the curtains down.

There's no Hindi film star that hasn't gone through failure and risen like a Phoenix again. Reports suggest he's all set to collaborate with Rajkummar Hirani for a film and this would be followed by a hardcore commercial potboiler with Tamil director, Atlee Kumar. His experiments with his characters in Ra. One, Fan and Zero may not have paid off, but the man himself stated he would rather fail by trying something new than succeed by repeating himself. Point taken!

