Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma reveal their favourite character from Zero

Anand L Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Pic: Twitter/@iamsrk

The recently released trailer of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has been garnering immense love and appreciation across quarters. After the brilliant reception of the trailer, the makers have now unveiled a behind the scene chat between the three leads and director Aanand L Rai that is hilarious, to say the least.

The video shows the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina, Anushka and director Aanand L Rai sitting together discussing their favourite characters from the film. The video begins with SRK making all of them to swear to tell the truth on a block of ice after which the questioning begins

Revealing his favourite character, Shah Rukh Khan said, "My favoirte character is Babita Kumari which is Katrina's character because she got to play a superstar on screen".

Katrina, on the other hand, felt that it was Anushka's character with cerebral palsy that was the most beautiful. She even revealed that she cried when she read about the role. Then Anushka revealed that she actually loved Bauua Singh the most for his rebellious nature and the courage to stand up to his parents.

The trio finally turns to the filmmaker and ask him the same question. Surprisingly, he confesses that the rocket shown at the end of the trailer was his favourite, shocking the three actors Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted saying, "Ab aaya sach baahar. Dekhiye poori baat jaan ne ke liye. #ZeroKaSach".

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with these women take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

'Zero' presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

