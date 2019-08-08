Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika-Arjun, Karan Johar at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

bollywood

Prominent names from the Indian film industry have taken off to Melbourne to attend the 10th Indian Film Festival

Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathri, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tabu. Picture Courtesy: PR images

The celebrations of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has begun and the personalities from the Hindi Film Industry have reached there to kickstart the 10th year gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sriram Raghavan, Rima Das and Zoya Akhtar have flown to Melbourne.

The 10th year celebration opened with a grand press conference that was held on Thursday, August 8 at Melbourne's Central Business District. The award-winning film festival, considered amongst the largest Indian festivals, had the creme de la creme of Bollywood present there.

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, took charge of the festival and introduced the programs of the affair. The presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Tabu, who need no introduction at the film festival made the atmosphere lively and the excitement in the air was palpable. Martin Foley, Minister for Creative Industries for the Victorian Legislative Assembly, was also present at the do.



Shah Rukh Khan addresses the audience at the Melbourne Film Festival.

Shah Rukh Khan was the guest of honour at the festival and was welcomed with open arms at by the audience. The superstar, who has earlier shot Chak De India in Melbourne (one of his career's most memorable film) eloquently spoke about how much the city means to him. In his trademark charm, he quipped, "Many years ago in 2006-07, I came here when I was a rising superstar giving hit films after hit films. And now I am back here again, still, a rising superstar not making as many hit films (chuckles), as much as I would want to do so. I thank everyone for the opportunity to speak here. When I was shooting for Chak De in the city, I used to play Trivial (a game) with crew members on set. Because of being an Indian film actor, we often feel localised. It's thus heartening that because of the Indian diaspora - the second generation of Indians here (people like Mitu) Indian cinema is getting noticed. It's extremely gratifying and makes every Indian proud. I speak for everyone on the dais today, that we are happy to be here."

Shah Rukh Khan energy at the event was infectious and joining him was his filmmaker-friend, Karan Johar. As their wisecracks entertained audiences, they also spoke about the overarching theme of courage. Karan said, "I have to start by thanking Mitu who has been such a strong force right through the festival. It's not the films but the people behind the festival who make it what it is. When I see this fantastic panel and we say the theme is courage, I say the panel is reflective of the glorious courage of our films and changing face of Indian cinema. It represents three feature films that have changed the way we look at Indian cinema and how it has travelled across the globe and will continue to do so. There is Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Gully Boy. All of these have appealed not only to the diaspora but to international audiences across the globe, making Indian cinema so proud. And what to say about Shah Rukh Khan, he fully represents superstardom. I firmly believe, in the era we belonged to, the term is understood because of him. It's not just about his large heart but his tremendous presence and aura. The fact that he is an outstanding actor is the hugest icing on the cake. I look forward to my time here and all the selection of movies is on point and resonant with the theme of courage."



Karan Johar addresses the audience at the Melbourne Film Festival.

Festival-director Mitu said, "It's been 10 wonderful years of the festival. I'm so grateful for all the guests who have come here year on year and been part of the festival. I'm extremely humbled and excited to have Shah Rukh Khan here as our chief guest and to have the friend of our festival and one of the best film directors of India, Karan Johar. And the esteemed panel of guests. We take immense pride in the diversity and inclusion we represent at the festival and this year we're celebrating the courage and who better to display courage than these amazing filmmakers like Zoya, Thiagarajan, Sriram, Rima."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which began on August 8 will continue till August 15 in Melbourne, Australia. Sixty films from across Indian and the subcontinent in over 22 languages will be screened at the film fest. There will also be a question and answer session with the filmmakers post the screening of every film.

