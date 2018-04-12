Shah Rukh Khan meets MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

This picture of Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva with Kolkata team owner Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media yesterday



Shah Rukh Khan and Ziva

This picture of Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva with Kolkata team owner Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media yesterday. Ziva, who was wearing team Chennai's colours, was cheering for her father, while a nervous SRK could not be confined to his seat as the game went down to the fire at Chepauk Stadium.

Chennai eventually prevailed in the final over of the match and SRK later tweeted: "Well done my KKR. After a long time a 200 score. Met Karthik's mom & Dhoni's daughter. My day 2/3 rd successful. Thx CSK fans for the love."

