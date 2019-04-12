Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to his Fauji director: He loved me so much

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan says he is used to being mollycoddled on the sets due to the late Colonel Raj Kapoor, who directed his 1988 TV series Fauji

Colonel Raj Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Pic: Twitter/@iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartwarming tribute to Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, the creator of the 1988 popular television show Fauji which made the superstar a household name. Raj Kumar Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 11, in Delhi.

Remembering his mentor, SRK said, "He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it's because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission".

He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it’s because of this man who made a ‘Fauji’ out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission. pic.twitter.com/j6LKM2MJpV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make u smile away ur troubles. One of those people u assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life . https://t.co/puJxjA2k2B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

"And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make u smile away ur troubles. One of those people u assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life", the actor added.

Veteran filmmaker Shekar Kapur also remembered the day when 'Colonel' introduced him to the young SRK and declared, "Watch this young man".

Replying to Shah Rukh's tweet, Kapur wrote, "Yes, I remember well the day the 'Colonel' brought you to my house during Faujj. 'Watch this young man' He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man".

Yes, I remember well the day the ‘Colonel’ brought you to my house during Faujj. ‘Watch this young man’ He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man @iamsrk https://t.co/038qJ1Ma3v — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 12, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, then only 24 years old, played the leading role of Abhimanyu Rai in the famed show. He later appeared in Aziz Mirza's 1989 television series Circus. Three years later, SRK made his Bollywood debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In an interview to Samar Khan, the author of SRK 25 Years Of A Life, Fauji director Raj Kumar Kapoor said that it was the confidence shown by SRK that "compelled" him to cast the actor.

"I still remember the sleek boy from Delhi's Gautam Nagar, who had come to my place. He directly came to me and said: "I heard you are making a show and I want to act".

I loved his confidence and called him for an audition. He arrived with the other boys for the audition. Because the show was about Commandos, I made everyone run with me."

Also Read: Government uses Shah Rukh Khan's star power to say 'Go vote'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates