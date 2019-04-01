Shah Rukh Khan reacts on Sara Ali Khan's 'uncle' comment

bollywood

I used to love it". Shah Rukh Khan, 53, and Sara Ali Khan, 23, had another section of netizens wonder that considering their 30-year age difference, what else was she supposed to call him?

Shah Rukh Khan's legions of fans were annoyed when Sara Ali Khan called him uncle at a recent awards event. The Kedarnath actor found herself being mercilessly trolled. King Khan's admirers felt she should have referred to him as sir.

On the sidelines of the event, she said, "I remember when my father used to host the show with Shah Rukh uncle. I used to love it". SRK, 53, and Sara, 23, had another section of netizens wonder that considering their 30-year age difference, what else was she supposed to call him?

It was on the chat show, Koffee With Karan, where Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and wished to go on a coffee date with him. When Kartik was asked about it, he said that he is making enough money so Saif Ali Khan can agree on sending his daughter out with him on a coffee date. In fact, at one of the big Bollywood weddings, Ranveer Singh was seen introducing Sara to Kartik.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her next, Aaj Kal, which a tentative title for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, along with Kartik Aaryan. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's flop venture Zero.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates