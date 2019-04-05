Shah Rukh Khan talks about his greatest learning and giving nature

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured yet again with an Honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London

Shah Rukh Khan has won many accolades and recognition across international platforms. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured yet again with an Honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London.

The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students, held at the Barbican in London on 4th April 2019. Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor but a global icon who has also carved a place for himself as a philanthropist, orator, and entrepreneur.

After receiving the doctorate Shah Rukh Khan gave an exceptional speech at the University of Law, London. While talking about entertainment as a powerful tool Shah Rukh Khan shared, "One of the greatest learnings for me has been to appreciate the sheer simplicity of humour and entertainment as a powerful tool for strengthening human bonds across all races, cultures, nationalities and religions. I remember meeting fans in Germany one freezing winter evening. None of them spoke a word of Hindi, they told me that they didn't even watch my films with subtitles yet they understood everything! This might have been the result of the melodrama of Bollywood plots but it was more likely just the fact that shared emotions and the simple language of their expression reaches across and binds people of all definitions. In fact, I can't emphasize enough, the importance of expression as a binding force for compassion. It is only by expressing our stories that we create the ground for our life experience to be accepted and understood."

Shah Rukh Khan also lends his support to the welfare of the people through his non- profit organization, Meer Foundation, which primarily works with Acid attack victims, talking about the same Shah Rukh Khan shared, "The foundation I run works with acid attack survivors. These are some of the bravest women I have ever met. They have suffered tremendously from acts of violence towards them. It is by hearing their stories that I was able to comprehend true courage. I also understood the cathartic value that the telling of their stories to each other had for them. It helped them break out of despair and build anew with a sense of collective hope and renewed faith in humanity."

The utmost witty and humorous star also shared his views on the giving nature of human. Talking about the same Shah Rukh Khan shared, "Hoarding everything, especially the fruits of success, only leads to a narrowing of perspective, insecurity and the fear of losing power. Giving makes us alive with the possibility of others growing with us, sharing in our work and enriching our lives with their own uniquely beautiful perspectives."

