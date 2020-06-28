Shah Rukh Khan thank fans for their love as he completes 28 years in Bollywood, shares a picture of himself

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 28 years in Bollywood, and he feels it's the people who allowed him to entertain them for almost three decades.

Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a thank you note for his fans. "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you." (sic)

He added, "More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting." Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen sporting beard and long hair. Thank you Gauri Khan for capturing this moment, SRK captioned the post.

Have a look at the post right here:

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. pic.twitter.com/svjEDYZ0TU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Shah Rukh made his foray into acting with small screen shows like Circus and Fauji. Then, in 1992, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which also starred late actors Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. And with the hard work he continued to put into his career, he gradually found a special place in the history of cinema and became one of the top personalities of the country.

Some of his remarkable movies include the names of Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai , Swades, Chak De! India, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

