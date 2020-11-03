Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love on his 55th birthday, says 'Miss you all and a big hug'

Shag Rukh Khan's 55th birthday may not have happened the way he and his fans expected due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop his admirers and well-wishers to celebrate the occasion. A fan club of the actor took to its Instagram account to share a video where they could be cutting a cake outside his residence Mannat at Bandstand. Have a look at the video right here:

And talking to his social media account, the actor shared a video and thanked all his fans for the love and support. But there was a little more the the video. He said, "More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work you boys and girls have done on my birthday, giving your time and resources to people who are in need in these times. The PPE kits that you have been donating, the blood donations that have been happening, going out, and helping people everywhere – I think that's the most wonderful work we can do."

He added, "Thank you all of you for spreading the love – from far, from near, from whatever resources we have. Thank you so much for your wonderful wishes. I love you all and Inshallah, next year, we will all get together and have a bigger and better party. 56 is better than 55 and we will have lots of fun. I miss you all and a big hug to everyone. Keep doing the good work, god bless you all."

Have a look at the video right here:

Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

The actor was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 in Zero. Hes now reportedly gearing up for as many as three films- Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, a film by Rajkumar Hirani, and Atlee Kumar's next.

