Shah Rukh Khan to make it special for late actor Sridevi with Zero

Sridevi had shot for the cameo along with Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in October last year. King Khan wants it to be one of the highlights of the film

Shah Rukh Khan and late Sridevi

Buzz is Shah Rukh Khan is making elaborate plans for a track in his upcoming film, Zero, which features Sridevi.

The late actor had shot for the cameo along with Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in October last year. King Khan wants it to be one of the highlights of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is currently facing some legal issues. Bombay High Court has set November 30 as the date for hearing the petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of 'Zero' for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. The petitioner, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, sought removal of scenes where SRK has been shown wearing a 'Kirpan' (Article of Sikh faith), stating that the "display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous."

"The movie Zero which is coming, the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a Kirpan along the Gatra that we wear (the belt). So that is a clear-cut mockery of our religion, our article of faith, that is hurting my religious sentiments. I think only Sikhs are given the exclusive privilege of wearing and carrying Kirpans under Article 25. So he is clearly violating the Article 25," Khalsa had told ANI during a recent interaction.

This is not the first time such an objection has come to the fore against the flick. Earlier this month, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

They also clarified that the makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community, including the Sikh community. 'Zero' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is helmed by Anand L. Rai, the film will release on December 21.

