Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role of father-son in Atlee's film?

After going missing from the big screen for almost two years, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to bounce back into action with three films — Siddharth Anand's Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy and South filmmaker Atlee's actioner. While it is known that the superstar will be seen in a double role in the Atlee-directed venture, it has now come to light that he will portray the roles of father and son whose conflicting ideals drive a wedge between them.

The film will mark his third attempt at a double role after Duplicate (1998) and Don (2006). "Unlike those films however, here, the two characters are a generation apart. At the heart of the actioner is the father-son relationship, which is fractured by their polarising worldviews. The father is a senior R&AW agent, who is on a mission to capture his gangster son. Though the premise is similar to that of Ramesh Sippy's Shakti (1982), the stories have nothing further in common," reveals a source. Khan will apparently sport heavy prosthetics to do justice to the father's role. "The project is likely to roll from mid-2021 after Pathan is complete."



Atlee

mid-day reached out to Atlee, who remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news