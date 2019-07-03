Shah Rukh Khan to play the villain in south film, Bigil?

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in Vijay's Bigil. Reportedly, he will play the antagonist in this South flick

Shah Rukh Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fanbase not only in the Hindi film industry, but also globally. He has also wooed the international audience with his work and wit. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor will next be seen in a film down south. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in south star Vijay's film, titled Bigil. The film was earlier titled Thalapathy 63. The film's first look is revealed and the fans are already going crazy over its poster.

Take a look at the poster:

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film, the Raees actor has a 15-minute role and he will play the antagonist in Bigil. The report also says that the actor will also do a special song in this film. However, the entertainment website says that they haven't received any specific details about it. On the other hand, King Khan was also seen with film Mersal's director Atlee this year during one of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches. This meeting further sparked rumours of the two associating for another project. In fact, the grapevine is abuzz that Shah Rukh Khan will star in the Hindi remake of the film, Mersal.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice for the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Whereas, son Aryan Khan has dubbed for Simba, Mufasa's son.

Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia https://t.co/T2OfU4JspC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan paved his way into the industry with Deewana in 1992, which was a stupendous success at the box office. Basking in the success of his film, the actor has travelled miles by beginning his career in acting with theatre in Delhi where he grew up before he moved to television with shows like Fauji and Circus, and eventually into the universe of films.

Celebrating 27 years in the industry, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a small video where he can be seen riding a bike on the famous 90s track Koi Na Koi Chahiye of his first film and later thanked his fans for 27 years in Indian cinema which is "exactly half the life" of the actor.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

After giving a number of outstanding movies and stellar performances, his last film Zero, however, failed to make a mark and tanked at the box office. The star has since then not signed on a film yet and has been missing from action.

