Shah Rukh Khan to replace Hrithik Roshan in underwater sci-fi action drama?

Shankar Shanmugham who helmed 2.0 wants to make an underwater sci-fi action drama. The film is touted to be one of its kind in India.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan shared this photo on their respective Instagram accounts.

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his film Super 30 and the actor has been receiving many other projects lately. Earlier, there were talks that Shankar Shanmugham, who made 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, had reportedly approached Hrithik Roshan for his upcoming film, which is an underwater sci-fi action drama.

However, a report in Pinkvilla states that the filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham has now approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in his sci-fi film. The report says that because Hrithik Roshan's kitty is filled with films, the makers approached Shah Rukh. The entertainment website also claims that a top digital streaming platform will be producing this film.

A trade source informed about the same to the website saying, "Shankar's next movie after 2.0 is Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan but the director has been simultaneously on more than one project, one of which includes an underwater sci-fi film. Shankar had narrated the script to Hrithik months ago but buzz is that Hrithik has given the nod to Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta and his date diary is full with other movies so he won't have time to do Shankar's underwater action adventure-drama..."

The source further went on to tell the portal, "Apparently, the filmmaker has now approached Shah Rukh for the same role. The talks are just in the very early stages. It's an octopus-like creature who possesses superpowers and superior intellect. It would be exciting to have SRK give his nod for this one as he and Shankar have never worked before earlier. Shankar is also said to have approached Jackie Chan, Tamil star Thalapathy (as known by his fans) Vijay and Chinese actress Li Bingbing for some pivotal roles. Shankar was keen to work with Hrithik Roshan but it didn't work out."

Also, the source claims this underwater sci-fi film will be a one of a kind film in India and something Shankar Shanmugham hasn't done earlier. "The story revolves around a gigantic, octopus-like creature (which lives in the ocean) possessing special powers as an underwater diver, a treasure-hunter and a lighthouse keeper begin a search for it. Shankar again wants to make it in 3-D with the best underwater motion capture technology on offer. The octopus-like creature will be almost human and have a soul like an ornithologist Pakshi Rajan (Akshay Kumar) in 2.0 – someone who can understand things and react to situations. There will be lots of high-octane action too. The octopus-like creature with superpowers, the underwater sci-fi movie, is a complex character and will have a strong background story as to how he became such. The script is complete. Now Shankar wants to pitch it to international studios for funding as the sci-fi adventure drama is said to be an ambitious and extremely expensive venture - with a higher budget than 2.0," concluded the source.

Well, let's wait for Shah Rukh Khan's decision. Hrithik, on the other hand, has given his nod for Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's Satte Pe Satta remake. Also, there are talks that Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast Roshan as Lord Rama in Ramayana.

