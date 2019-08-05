Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 success: Nothing more validating than this for me

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan on state government initiating special coaching for 50 tribal students, modelled on Super 30

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/ AFP

Taking a cue from educationist Anand Kumar's Super 30, the Maharashtra government recently announced a Super 50 scheme — the programme will select 50 of the state's brightest tribal students, who have cleared the SSC exams, and coach them for engineering and medical entrance exams. This comes only weeks after Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 — inspired by the life of the Patna-based mathematician — put the national spotlight on Kumar's efforts. Elated at the development, Roshan says that it is heartening to see the positive change that cinema can bring about. "It made my day to know about the state government's initiative of providing special coaching to a group of 50 tribal students who have passed the SSC exams.

Nothing is more validating than this for an actor. I feel immensely grateful that our film has touched so many people," says the actor. The drama, which hit screens on July 12, has been declared tax-free in eight states.

