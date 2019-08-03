After Super 30 success, four films in the pipeline for Hrithik Roshan

bollywood

Following Super 30 success, Hrithik Roshan in talks to headline four films, starting with Satte Pe Satta remake that goes on floors in December.

Hrithik Roshan

With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan ended his two-year hiatus from the big screen. Those who were missing the actor are in for a treat — known to cherry-pick his projects so meticulously that he doesn't give his nod to more than two films at a time, Roshan is apparently in talks to front as many as four films. mid-day has learnt that come September, he will announce four projects, including the Farah Khan-directed Satte Pe Satta remake and father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4.

A source reveals, "Even before Super 30 released, Farah had initiated talks with Hrithik about the "Satte Pe Satta remake. The two have been close friends over the years and were waiting for the right project to collaborate together. While Hrithik has already opened up about being part of it, he will soon sign on the dotted line. Currently negotiating with Rajesh Vasani of a movie marketing firm regarding the 1982 film's rights, Farah and producer Rohit Shetty are optimistic about the turn of events, and are hoping to roll with the redux version in December.



A still from Satte Pe Satta

It appears to be raining remakes in Roshan's backyard. Buzz in trade circles is that Sajid Nadiadwala — who was one of the producers of Super 30 — has approached the actor for the remake of the Tamil hit, Veeram (2014). "That apart, another leading studio that recently collaborated with Hrithik is looking at a second outing with him," adds the source.

Farah Khan with Rohit Shetty

It will be only by mid-2020 that Roshan will don the superhero suit again to take the Krrish franchise ahead. "Rakesh Roshan is still scripting Krrish 4, and it will only go on floors by September next year."

