Hrithik Roshan to play Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari, who helmed Dangal, wants to make Ramayana for the big screens. In an interview, Tiwari said that he wishes to cast Hrithik Roshan as Ram.

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his latest release, Super 30. The actor, who was last seen in Kaabil (2017) with Yami Gautam, was seen on the big screens after two years. Super 30 is inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar, who mentors thirty underprivileged students for their IIT entrance exams each year. The film did great business at the box office, reportedly Rs 125 crore, and the story tugged at the heartstrings of the audience. The film was also made tax-free in states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Hrithik Roshan has been mired in controversies for quite some time now, which made him apprehensive about the results of Super 30. However, the film did well and the release of the teaser of his film, War, at the same time was an added bonus. The teaser is being lauded by viewers and industry insiders. The film is an out-and-out action project that has two heroes, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff opposite each other. The film has Vaani Kapoor as the female lead in the film.

Hrithik has been approached with a list of films. While there is news of him being roped in for the classic film Satte Pe Satta's remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty, he has also been approached to play the character of Lord Ram for Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, reports Filmfare. The report further adds that the 3D film will be a live-action trilogy made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. The report also says that according to their source, Hrithik Roshan has given his nod for this project and has termed it as an ambitious project.



Speaking to Etimes about this film, Nitesh Tiwari, who is currently working on Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor said, "I am looking forward to work in 'Ramayana', something that I am really excited about. Once done with 'Chhichhore', I will go back to start working for 'Ramayana'. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country."

Ramayana is said to be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra.

