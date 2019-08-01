Rangoli Chandel mocks Hrithik Roshan's look and acting in Super 30

bollywood

In Rangoli Chandel's latest tweet hinted at Hrithik Roshan, without mentioning his name, Rangoli has alleged that the 45-year-old actor has ruined the biopic

Rangoli Chandel at Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrap-up bash. Pic/Yogen Shah

While Hrithik Roshan is on a happy high with the success of his latest release Super 30, Kangana Ranaut's sister-cum-spokesperson Rangoli Chandel continues with her rants against him publicly on social media. In her latest tweet hinted at Hrithik, without mentioning his name, Rangoli has alleged that the 45-year-old actor has ruined the biopic of a great human being by performing "outdated acting of the 90's" and painting his face with black colour.

"Khud kala rang muh pe laga ke outdated 90's ki acting karke, ek itne mahaan insaan ki biopic kharab kardi, sara dhyaan Kangana mein hi rakhoge toh bhai acting kab karoge? Usko apna guru mankar, roz uski photo ki pooja kiya kar, ja thodi acting seekh le... jadoo kahin ka," went Rangoli's tweet.

khud kala rang muh pe laga ke outdated 90’s ki acting karke, ek itne mahan insaan ki biopic kharab kardi, sara dhyaan Kangana mein he rakhoge toh bhai acting kab karoge? Usko apna guru mankar, roz uski photo ki pooja kiya kar, ja thodi acting seekh le....jadoo kahin ka — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 31, 2019

While Rangoli doesn't name Hrithik, the reference to the actor's dark make-up in Super 30, and to his popular image as Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya is a dead giveaway. Hrithik Roshan has not reacted to the tweet. The actor has lately chosen to ignore all jibes by Kangana and Rangoli. Meanwhile, Hrithik's biopic of mathematics genius and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has been declared tax free in several states.

